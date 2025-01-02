Indian Stock Market Update: Nifty Holds Above 23,700 Amid Mixed Sectoral Trends

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened flat on Thursday, with the Nifty maintaining levels above 23,700 despite selling pressure in several sectors, including PSU banks, pharma, FMCG, realty, media, energy, and metals.

Market Performance at Open

At 9:31 am, the Sensex was trading at 78,573.16, up by 65.75 points or 0.08%. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.15 points or 0.10%, reaching 23,766.05. Despite the flat opening, the overall market trend remained positive, with 1,366 stocks trading in green and 529 in red on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Key Indices and Sectoral Analysis

Nifty Bank gained 21 points (0.04%) to trade at 51,081.60.

Nifty Midcap 100 rose 20.45 points (0.04%) to 57,471.35.

Nifty Smallcap 100 increased slightly by 2.15 points (0.01%) to 18,961.95.

On the sectoral front, buying activity was observed in Auto, IT, financial services, and private banks, while PSU banks, pharma, FMCG, and realty sectors faced selling pressure.

Top Gainers and Losers

In the Sensex pack, notable gainers included:

Bajaj Finance

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Tata Motors

Bajaj Finserv

UltraTech Cement

Maruti Suzuki

M&M

Infosys

Zomato

IndusInd Bank

ICICI Bank

Top losers were:

NTPC

HDFC Bank

Asian Paints

Bharti Airtel

ITC

Tech Mahindra

Global Market Trends

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07%, closing at 42,544.22.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.43% to 5,881.60.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.90%, ending at 19,310.79.

In Asia, the Jakarta Stock Exchange traded in green, while Hong Kong, China, Bangkok, and Seoul markets recorded losses.

Expert Insights

Market experts remain cautious, citing lackluster Q3 corporate earnings that may not show significant recovery. Investors are advised to focus on sectors resilient to the economic slowdown.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend due to the strong US dollar and attractive US bond yields. On January 1, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,782.71 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) countered this with equity purchases worth Rs 1,690.37 crore.

Challenges and Opportunities

Experts note that while DII buying can support markets at lower levels, it may not be sufficient to drive substantial growth. “For markets to climb higher, clear signals of economic growth and earnings recovery are essential,” they said.