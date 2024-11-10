India’s Real Estate Boom: Trump Towers Set for Massive Growth with ₹15,000 Crore Expansion

Following Donald Trump’s recent victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, India is set to emerge as the largest international market for Trump Towers.

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organization in India, has sealed six new deals across major cities, adding up to a substantial 8 million square feet of luxury real estate.

With projects in Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the expansion is projected to generate sales worth over ₹15,000 crore.

India already holds the second-largest concentration of Trump-branded developments globally, with four existing projects totaling 3 million square feet. This latest expansion will further bolster India’s position, marking it as the top market for Trump Towers outside the United States.

Tribeca’s founder, Kalpesh Mehta, stated, “India will soon have the highest number of Trump Towers globally.”

These projects aim to redefine luxury real estate in India, as Tribeca’s meticulous planning has ensured each project stands out as a trophy property.

Tribeca will collaborate with local partners—both developers and landowners—using full stack and development management models. At least four of the new projects are set to be officially announced by early December.