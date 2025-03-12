Stock Market Carnage: How India’s Top 7 Billionaires Lost $34 Billion?

Seven of India’s wealthiest individuals, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, and Shapoor Mistry, have collectively lost a staggering $34 billion in 2025 due to a stock market downturn.

According to Reports, their combined net worth, which once exceeded $300 billion, has significantly declined as market conditions remain turbulent.

Gautam Adani Suffers the Biggest Loss

Among the affected billionaires, Gautam Adani has been the hardest hit, with his wealth shrinking by $10.1 billion this year. His net worth now stands at $68.8 billion, as multiple Adani Group stocks have plunged:

Adani Enterprises: Down 12%

Down Adani Green Energy: Declined 22%

Declined Adani Total Gas: Dropped 21.26%

Dropped Adani Energy Solutions: Fell 6%

Fell Adani Ports: Decreased 3%

Mukesh Ambani Still India’s Richest Despite Losses

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani lost $3.13 billion in 2025 but remains India’s wealthiest person with a net worth of $87.5 billion. While Reliance Industries has seen a 2.54% increase this year, Jio Financial Services has declined by 28.7%.

Other Billionaires Affected

Shiv Nadar (HCL Technologies): Lost $7.13 billion , net worth now at $36 billion .

(HCL Technologies): Lost , net worth now at . Azim Premji (Wipro): Declined by $2.70 billion , net worth at $28.2 billion .

(Wipro): Declined by , net worth at . Shapoor Mistry (Shapoorji Pallonji Group): Lost $4.52 billion , fortune now at $34.1 billion .

(Shapoorji Pallonji Group): Lost , fortune now at . Savitri Jindal (Jindal Group): Down $2.22 billion , net worth at $30.1 billion .

(Jindal Group): Down , net worth at . Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma): Dropped $4.21 billion, now worth $25.3 billion.

Global Impact: Even Musk and Bezos Take a Hit

The stock market selloff has impacted billionaires worldwide.

Elon Musk , the world’s richest person, lost a staggering $126 billion , as Tesla shares slumped 39% in 2025.

, the world’s richest person, lost a staggering , as slumped in 2025. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) saw his fortune decline by $21.2 billion .

(Amazon) saw his fortune decline by . Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) lost $6.61 billion year-to-date.

With market volatility continuing, investors are closely monitoring global financial trends to assess the impact on businesses and personal fortunes.