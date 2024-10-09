Injury blow for New Zealand with Williamson set to miss start of India series

Wellington: New Zealand have suffered a massive blow with news that star batter Kane Williamson will likely be sidelined for a portion of his side’s upcoming Test series against India.

Williamson picked up a groin injury during New Zealand’s innings and 154-run loss to Sri Lanka last month and has been advised to stay home for rehab ahead of the first Test against India in Bengaluru from 16 October.

While New Zealand haven’t completely ruled out Williamson for that opening ICC World Test Championship contest, the right-hander and No.2 ranked Test batter in the world won’t fly out with

his teammates to India on Friday and is only likely to appear in the backend of the three-match Test series.

“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury,” New Zealand selector Sam Wells said.

“We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour,” he said.

“While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series,” Wells said.

The loss of Williamson sees New Zealand include Mark Chapman in their squad for the series, with the 30-year-old in line to make his Test debut following a string of good performances in white-ball contests for his country, an ICC report said.

Wells believes Chapman can flourish at Test level if given the chance and thinks conditions in the sub-continent will suit his batting style.

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” Wells said.

“Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena, and combined with his excellent first-class record, we see him as someone who can succeed in the type of conditions

we expect to encounter in India,” he said.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will travel with the rest of the squad for the first Test before returning home for the birth of his second child and will be replaced by spinner Ish Sodhi for the remainder of the series.

New Zealand currently sit in sixth place on the World Test Championship standings, while India remain in first place following a recent series sweep over Bangladesh.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd & 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Series schedule:

First Test: 16-20 October, Bengaluru

Second Test: 24-28 October, Pune

Third Test: 1-5 November, Mumbai.