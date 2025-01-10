Installed Base of GenAI Smartphones to Surpass 1 Billion by 2028

New Delhi: Generative AI (GenAI) smartphones are set to make up over 54% of global smartphone shipments by 2028, with an installed base exceeding 1 billion, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research. This trend highlights the growing integration of AI technology in both flagship and mid-range smartphones, with the potential to revolutionize the smartphone market.

Expansion of GenAI Use Cases Across Smartphone Models

The report indicates that a wide range of GenAI use cases will be available across smartphones, from high-end flagship models to more affordable mid-range devices. The integration of GenAI will be facilitated by operating system (OS) updates and new smartphone launches. With 5G penetration increasing and on-device AI computing power advancing, GenAI will become more accessible to a broader audience, including users of lower-end devices.

“GenAI smartphone shipments are projected to see significant growth, with a substantial acceleration expected starting in 2025,” the report noted, further emphasizing that this technology is not a short-lived trend but rather an integral part of the future smartphone landscape.

The Democratization of GenAI in Smartphones

A key driver of the rapid adoption of GenAI smartphones is the increasing affordability of AI capabilities. The integration of AI into smartphones is no longer limited to flagship devices, as mid-range models are now receiving GenAI features through software updates and hybrid deployments.

The democratization of GenAI technology will allow users to experience AI functionalities across a wider range of smartphones, without the need to purchase high-end models. This trend means that consumers will have access to sophisticated AI tools, such as improved photography, virtual assistants, and personalized features, regardless of the device’s price range.

Key Collaborations Driving GenAI Integration

Counterpoint Research highlights the collaboration between Android brands, System on Chip (SoC) vendors, large language model (LLM) developers, and the expanding AI software ecosystem as vital in accelerating the integration of GenAI into smartphones.

These partnerships are working to ensure that GenAI capabilities are embedded in smartphones from both hardware and software perspectives.

The widespread availability of GenAI-powered smartphones is expected to shape the future of mobile technology, making AI-powered experiences more accessible to billions of users around the world.