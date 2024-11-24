IPL 2025 Auction: Devdutt Padikkal and David Warner Go Unsold – Top Players Left Without Bids

The IPL 2025 mega auction threw up some unexpected surprises, with experienced players like Devdutt Padikkal and David Warner failing to attract any bids on Sunday. While the auction witnessed record-breaking buys, including Rishabh Pant at Rs 27 crore and Shreyas Iyer at Rs 26.75 crore, these two prominent names found no takers, leaving fans and analysts baffled.

Devdutt Padikkal’s Surprising Absence from IPL 2025 Auction

Devdutt Padikkal, the 24-year-old left-handed top-order batter, was among the most surprising names to remain unsold. Despite having a strong domestic season for Karnataka, the young batter could not find a buyer in the auction. Padikkal has made a significant mark in the IPL over the past few seasons, having scored more than 1,500 runs in the league at a strike rate of 123. He has played for Rajasthan Royals and represented Lucknow Super Giants in the past. Although his best seasons came in 2020 and 2021, where he scored over 200 runs, Padikkal’s lack of a bid in this year’s auction was a major talking point.

David Warner’s IPL Future in Doubt

Another major surprise was the absence of bids for Australian opener David Warner. Known for his consistency and leadership, Warner has been an IPL legend, having played in the tournament since 2009. Despite a remarkable career that includes winning the Orange Cap three times and captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title in 2016, Warner was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 auction. Warner has scored a total of 6,565 IPL runs, with an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 140.

Over the last few seasons, Warner’s form has been fluctuating. In 2023, he captained DC but could not prevent the team from finishing at the bottom of the points table. In the previous season, Warner managed to score 168 runs in just eight matches due to a finger injury. Despite his impressive IPL record, Warner failed to attract a bid during the auction, leaving his future in the tournament uncertain.

Unpredictable Auction Results

The unsold status of both Padikkal and Warner highlights the unpredictable nature of the IPL auctions. While the auction witnessed some high-profile purchases and intense bidding wars for players like Pant and Iyer, other established names, including these two stalwarts, failed to garner the attention of franchises.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, both Padikkal and Warner will likely continue to explore their options and consider other formats of cricket. However, their absence from the auction has raised questions about the future of veteran players in the highly competitive IPL landscape.

The 2025 auction proved once again that the IPL is full of surprises, where performance on the field, form, and team strategies can sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes.