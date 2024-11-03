Middle East

Iranian Student Strips to Underwear in Protest Against Hijab Law, Video Goes Viral

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked significant attention and debate both within Iran and internationally.

Tehran: A young woman at the Islamic Azad University stripped down to her underwear on Saturday to protest Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked significant attention and debate both within Iran and internationally.

The student, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen walking outside the university campus in her undergarments. This provocative act comes amid ongoing tensions and widespread demonstrations against the mandatory hijab law, a contentious issue that gained momentum following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 after her arrest for allegedly violating these regulations.

In response to the incident, university spokesperson Amir Mahjob claimed that the student was under severe mental pressure, suggesting she may be suffering from a mental disorder. After her arrest by security guards, reports emerged alleging that she was beaten during the detention process.

Amnesty International condemned the arrest, calling for the young woman’s immediate and unconditional release. The organization urged Iranian authorities to protect her from torture and ensure she has access to her family and legal representation.

The footage of the protest was initially posted by the Amir Kabir Newsletter, and it has since been circulated by several Persian-language news outlets, including the Hengaw rights group and IranWire. Following the incident, it was reported by Hamshahri Daily that her condition remains unclear, but an informed source indicated she might be transferred to a mental hospital pending further investigation.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle for women’s rights in Iran. Since Amini’s death, there has been a surge of protests across the nation, with women defiantly removing and burning their headscarves as a form of resistance against the regime’s oppressive dress codes. The protests have led to a harsh crackdown by authorities, resulting in the deaths of over 550 protesters and thousands of arrests.

As the situation evolves, the global community continues to watch closely, advocating for the rights and safety of individuals standing up against oppressive laws in Iran.

