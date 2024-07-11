Irfan Pathan Screams at Brother Yusuf Pathan After Horrible Mix-up: Video

Northampton: Emotions ran high at the County Ground in Northampton during the World Championship of Legends tournament as the Pathan brothers, representing India Champions, found themselves in a heated exchange after a crucial mix-up led to Irfan Pathan’s dismissal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during a challenging match against South Africa Champions, where India required 78 runs from the final two overs. Irfan attempted a shot off Dale Steyn’s delivery towards covers, but Dane Vilas swiftly returned the ball to Steyn, resulting in a run-out at the non-striker’s end.

Replays revealed a lack of communication between the Pathan brothers as Irfan aimed for a second run, unaware that Yusuf Pathan had no intention of taking it. This miscommunication sparked a visible altercation between the siblings, with heated exchanges audible on the stump mic.

Despite the on-field clash, emotions seemed to settle post-innings as Irfan approached Yusuf, embracing him and showing signs of reconciliation after the intense moment earlier. Yusuf, meanwhile, contributed a commendable 54 runs to India’s effort, but it wasn’t enough as India succumbed to a 54-run defeat against South Africa.

However, the loss did not hinder India’s path to the semi-finals, where they are set to face Australia Champions on July 12. South Africa Champions, despite their victory over India, concluded their campaign without qualifying for the next stage. The second semi-final will feature Pakistan Champions against the West Indies Champion.