Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise as Katz Warns of Military Action

Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has accused Hezbollah of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire agreement and warned of military action if violations continue.

Israel Threatens Retaliation Against Hezbollah

During a visit to an IDF base in northern Israel on Sunday (January 5), Katz emphasized that Israel remains committed to enforcing the agreement in Lebanon to ensure the safe return of displaced residents in the north.

He outlined the key requirements of the agreement:

Complete withdrawal of Hezbollah forces beyond the Litani River

Dismantling of all weapons and terror infrastructure in the area by the Lebanese army

Katz stated that since these conditions have not been met, Israel may be forced to act independently to restore security.

Also Read: Blinken Admits US Sent Arms to Ukraine Ahead of Conflict

Mossad Chief to Discuss Hostages in Qatar

Meanwhile, Mossad Chief David Barnea is expected to travel to Qatar on Monday for discussions on the release of hostages captured by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. This follows reports that Doha-hosted negotiations are at a decisive stage, with parties awaiting Israel’s response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a security consultation with top ministers at 5 PM today. While Netanyahu’s office has not confirmed if hostage talks are on the agenda, Israel announced on Saturday that negotiations regarding a Gaza ceasefire and hostage releases had resumed, with progress being made.

Regional Tensions Escalate Amid Ceasefire Talks

The latest developments indicate rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as renewed efforts to end the Gaza conflict through diplomatic channels. Will Israel launch a military operation in Lebanon, or will diplomacy prevail?