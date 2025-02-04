Israel Sends Delegation to Doha: Will the Gaza Ceasefire Survive the Next Phase?

Israel: In a significant move towards the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office announced that Israel will be sending a delegation to Qatar for talks on the next phase of the agreement.

The delegation is set to leave at the end of this week to discuss technical details related to the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza truce. According to the statement, these discussions will help shape the ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace agreement.

Key Points of the Upcoming Talks

The upcoming meeting in Doha follows Netanyahu’s recent discussions in Washington with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The talks are expected to focus on the fragile truce, which was established on January 19, 2025, after a 15-month conflict that caused immense devastation in Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, the war resulted in the deaths of approximately 62,000 people, including over 17,000 children.

Ceasefire Agreement and Its Impact

The first phase of the ceasefire was a 42-day truce during which 33 hostages were released along with hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The second phase of the deal, set to commence after 16 days of ceasefire, will include further negotiations, aimed at ensuring the safe return of more hostages and a broader resolution to the conflict.

Additionally, Netanyahu’s office hinted that discussions might also touch on the potential normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a topic of growing interest in the region.

Security Cabinet Meeting Scheduled

Next week, Israel’s Security Cabinet is expected to convene to discuss the country’s position on the second phase of the deal. These discussions will help guide Israel’s actions in continuing the negotiations with Gaza, which are critical for the region’s stability.

The discussions in Doha are part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure a lasting peace agreement for the region.