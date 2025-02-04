Desperate Farmers Rejoice: Will Kaleshwaram Water Save Their Crops in Time? Hear to know more

In a moment of relief for farmers in Siddipet district, water from the Kaleshwaram project has been successfully released into the Tujalpur Check Dam. This development has brought much-needed water to the fields of Kodakandla, located in the Gajwel constituency. With the release of water, farmers in the region are expressing their joy and relief, as the ongoing drought had left crops at risk of drying out.

Farmers Overjoyed as Water Reaches Fields During Critical Time

The arrival of Kaleshwaram water in the Kodakandla area has come at a critical time when crops were on the verge of wilting due to the lack of water. Farmers, who were anxiously watching their crops suffer, are now rejoicing as the much-needed water flows into the fields, ensuring the survival of their crops and offering hope for a better harvest.

Impact of Kaleshwaram Water Supply on Local Agriculture

The water release marks a significant milestone for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, which aims to provide irrigation solutions to parched agricultural lands in the region. For many farmers, this is not just a relief but a long-awaited turning point in their agricultural season. The water will provide a boost to crops, especially in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Farmers Express Gratitude and Relief

As the water reaches the fields, farmers have gathered in celebration, expressing their gratitude for the timely intervention. The Kaleshwaram project has played a crucial role in alleviating the struggles of farmers who have faced severe water scarcity in recent years.

This development brings hope to the agricultural community in Siddipet, signaling a potential turnaround in the region’s farming outlook. With sufficient water supply now available, farmers are optimistic about a successful crop season ahead.

