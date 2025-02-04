Shocking Price Drop: Tomatoes Sell for Just ₹3-₹5 a Kilo as Farmers Protest

Farmers Protest Drastic Drop in Tomato Prices



In a dramatic turn of events, farmers in Telangana have taken to the streets, protesting the sharp decline in tomato prices. The price of tomatoes has drastically dropped to as low as ₹3 to ₹5 per kilogram, a significant drop from the usual market rate. This price drop has left farmers struggling to cover their costs, including transportation and labor charges.

Tomato Prices Hit a New Low

Tomato prices have reached a crisis point, with 25-kilogram crates of tomatoes now being sold for ₹50 to ₹70, compared to much higher prices in recent months. The drastic fall in prices is creating a financial burden on farmers, many of whom are unable to recover basic expenses due to the low selling rates.

Farmers Express Frustration by Dumping Tomatoes

In protest, farmers have been seen dumping tomatoes on roads, highlighting their frustration and despair over the plummeting prices. Farmers argue that they are unable to cover transportation and labor costs, which are rising despite the significant reduction in market prices. The protest has garnered attention from local authorities, as farmers demand fair compensation for their produce.

Government Under Pressure to Address Tomato Price Crisis

The severe drop in tomato prices has raised concerns about the economic sustainability of farming in the region. Farmers are calling for urgent intervention from the government to stabilize the market and ensure fair prices for their crops. As the protest continues, the plight of the farmers is shining a spotlight on the challenges faced by those in the agricultural sector.

The situation is unfolding, with farmers determined to secure fair compensation for their efforts. More updates are expected as the protest continues, and the government responds to their demands.