UNGA President Philemon Yang’s Visit to India: What Global Issues Will Be Addressed?

New Delhi: Philemon Yang, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is set to visit India from February 4 to February 8 at the invitation of the Government of India. The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations between India and the UN, while deepening multilateral cooperation on global issues, including international peace, security, and the ‘Pact for the Future’.

UNGA President’s Itinerary in India

During his visit, Yang will travel to New Delhi and Bengaluru, with the latter often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India. In New Delhi, he will engage in high-level discussions, including a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Yang will also meet with the UN Country Team in India, led by UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp. As part of his diplomatic engagements, Yang will visit a public health facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to explore India’s healthcare initiatives.

Bengaluru Visit: Exploring India’s Tech and Education Landscape

In Bengaluru, Yang is expected to visit key institutions such as the Infosys campus and the Indian Institute of Science. These visits underscore India’s growing role in technology, innovation, and education, aligning with the UN’s focus on sustainable development.

Philemon Yang’s Diplomatic Engagements and Global Vision

Before arriving in India, Yang completed an official visit to Japan from January 31 to February 4, where he held discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and JICA President Akihiko Tanaka. Yang also paid tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing by laying a wreath at the cenotaph.

Born in Cameroon, Philemon Yang previously served as the country’s Prime Minister. In June 2024, he was elected as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, and his tenure, which began in September 2024, will continue until September 2025.

Yang’s visit to India is expected to further bolster India-UN collaboration and reinforce efforts on global issues such as climate change, peacekeeping, and sustainable development.

UNGA President Philemon Yang’s Visit to India: What Global Issues Will Be Addressed?

The visit highlights the growing diplomatic engagement between India and the United Nations, as both seek to tackle pressing international challenges through multilateral cooperation.