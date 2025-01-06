Israel Warns Hezbollah to Withdraw Forces or Risk Ceasefire Collapse

Jerusalem: Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, stating that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the armed group would collapse if Hezbollah failed to withdraw all of its forces north of the Litani River by the agreed deadline of January 26.

Ceasefire Terms and Deadlines

The ceasefire agreement, which ended months of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that began in October 2023, outlines specific conditions for both parties. Hezbollah must pull its fighters and weapons north of the Litani River by January 26, while Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—the UN-demarcated border between Lebanon and Israel. Additionally, the Lebanese army is expected to deploy forces in the area.

Israel’s Firm Stance on Ceasefire Compliance

During a visit to Israel’s Northern Command, Katz emphasized Israel’s commitment to enforcing the agreement. He stated, “Israel seeks to uphold the agreement in Lebanon.” However, Katz expressed concern that Hezbollah had not fully complied with the withdrawal requirements. “If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement,” he warned, signaling a possible breakdown of the ceasefire if Hezbollah does not meet the terms.

Also Read: Israeli Researchers Discover Passive Virus Defense System in Marine Bacteria

Tensions and Continued Violations

Although the ceasefire ended the immediate hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, tensions persist. Israel has continued limited operations, claiming to target Hezbollah militants who it accuses of violating the truce. Lebanon and France have accused Israel of numerous ceasefire violations, underscoring the fragile nature of the truce.

UN Calls for Full Implementation of Ceasefire Terms

In response to ongoing violations, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reiterated the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. In a statement released in December, UNIFIL called on both Israel and Lebanon to adhere to the ceasefire conditions, particularly the timely withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south of Lebanon.

UNIFIL’s Role in Monitoring the Ceasefire

UNIFIL also committed to working closely with the Lebanese army to accelerate its efforts in recruiting and deploying forces to southern Lebanon as per the ceasefire agreement. The peacekeeping mission emphasized its role in monitoring the situation and ensuring that the area south of the Litani River remains free of any armed personnel, assets, or weapons, other than those of the Lebanese government and UNIFIL forces.

Concerns Over Continued Destruction in Southern Lebanon

UNIFIL also expressed concern over the ongoing destruction in southern Lebanon, particularly the damage caused by Israeli military operations. The destruction of residential areas, agricultural land, and road networks in the region has been condemned as a violation of Resolution 1701, further complicating the fragile peace process.

Outlook for the Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

As the deadline for the full implementation of the ceasefire approaches, the situation remains tense, with both sides under pressure to comply with the terms set out in the agreement. The UN peacekeeping forces continue to play a crucial role in monitoring the region and ensuring that both Israel and Lebanon adhere to the conditions of the truce.

The future of the ceasefire largely depends on Hezbollah’s compliance with the withdrawal requirements and Israel’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations, highlighting the fragile nature of the ongoing peace process in the region.