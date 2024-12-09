Israeli drone attack kills 10 Palestinians in Gaza City: Sources10

Gaza: At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a gathering in central Gaza City, said the Palestinian civil defence in the Gaza Strip.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a press statement that the victims include children and women, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army has not commented on this incident yet.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Sunday that its troops recently completed a targeted operation to dismantle underground militant infrastructure in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a press statement that its members destroyed an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a tank on Saturday in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,708, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.