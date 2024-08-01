Israeli PM says will not heed calls to end Gaza conflict

Moscow: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jewish state is waging a war against the “Iranian axis of evil,” and therefore he will not listen to calls from the international community to end the conflict in Gaza.

“I repeat this today. For months, there has not been a week when we were not told at home and abroad to stop the war, because more cannot be achieved and overall, it is impossible to win.

I did not give in to these calls then and I will not give in to them today,” Netanyahu said in the address to the nation on Wednesday, adding that Israel is “fighting against the Iranian axis of evil.”

Netanyahu also warned his citizens of the “difficult days” ahead.

“We are prepared for any scenario, we will remain united and determined in the face of any threat. Israel will exact a very high price for aggression against us from any direction,” he added.

The statement came after Israel’s airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut, and the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh’s death and said the attack would not go unanswered.