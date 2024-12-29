Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Prostate Surgery Amid Security Tensions

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo prostate surgery at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The procedure will take place in a reinforced operating room due to heightened security concerns, including recent rocket attacks from Gaza and Yemen targeting the Jerusalem area.

Details of Netanyahu’s Surgery and Recovery

The Prime Minister will be under general anesthesia for the operation and is expected to stay hospitalized for several days. According to medical professionals, recovery from prostate surgery typically involves:

Hospital Stay: 1-2 days for most patients.

1-2 days for most patients. Catheter Use: Up to 10 days for some individuals.

Up to 10 days for some individuals. Full Recovery: Gradual return to normal activities within 4 to 6 weeks.

Netanyahu’s lawyer confirmed that the Prime Minister would need adequate time for post-surgery recovery, during which critical state functions will continue under temporary leadership.

Acting Leadership During Recovery

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting Prime Minister during Netanyahu’s recovery period.

will serve as acting Prime Minister during Netanyahu’s recovery period. Defense Minister Israel Katz has been authorized to convene the security cabinet for urgent matters, ensuring continuity in addressing Israel’s security challenges.

Reinforced Medical Facilities Amid Rising Tensions

The decision to perform the surgery in a secure operating room underscores the importance of safeguarding Israel’s leadership amidst escalating regional tensions. Recent rocket attacks from Gaza and Yemen have heightened the need for enhanced protective measures.

This medical procedure sheds light on Israel’s preparedness to ensure both the health of its leaders and the security of its nation during challenging times.