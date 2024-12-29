Palestinian Woman Shot Dead in West Bank Home, Family Blames Palestinian Security Forces

Jenin: A 22-year-old Palestinian journalism student, Shatha al-Sabbagh, was fatally shot in her home in the northern West Bank town of Jenin late Saturday. Her family has accused the Palestinian security forces of being responsible for the incident, adding to the tension in the volatile region.

Family’s Allegations

The al-Sabbagh family claims that Shatha was killed by a sniper from the Palestinian security forces while she was at home with her mother and two children. According to the family, there were no militants present in the area at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, the family criticized the Palestinian Authority (PA) for failing to protect its citizens and accused the security forces of turning into “repressive tools” that harm their own people instead of resisting the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian Authority’s Response

The Palestinian security forces issued a statement condemning the killing, describing the perpetrators as “outlaws,” a term often used to refer to local militants. They pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Hamas Reacts

The Hamas militant group, which governs the Gaza Strip, also condemned the killing. Hamas pointed out that Shatha was the sister of a fighter who died in a clash with Israeli forces last year, further politicizing the tragedy.

Demonstrations in Jenin

Later on Sunday, hundreds of people in Jenin attended a rally in support of the Palestinian security forces. Organized by President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, the demonstration aimed to back the authority’s ongoing operation in Jenin, which it says is aimed at restoring law and order. Critics, however, argue that the operation indirectly supports Israeli occupation forces.

Broader Context of Violence

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the West Bank following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza, which reignited violence in the region. The West Bank has witnessed increased confrontations, with the PA launching rare crackdowns on militants in areas like Jenin.

Separately, humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire. A fourth infant reportedly died of hypothermia as displaced families face harsh winter conditions in makeshift shelters. Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike on a hospital, allegedly being used by militants, killed seven people.

Historical and Political Context

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these territories for a future state. However, the PA’s cooperation with Israel on security issues has led to its unpopularity among Palestinians, who accuse it of neglecting their interests.