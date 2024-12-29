Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Relatives Arrested in Lebanon with Forged Passports

Beirut: Lebanese authorities arrested the wife and daughter of Duraid Assad, a cousin of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad, on Friday at Beirut Airport. The two were attempting to fly to Egypt using allegedly forged passports, according to judicial and security officials.

Illegal Entry and Arrest

The detainees, identified as Rasha Khazem, Duraid Assad’s wife, and their daughter Shams, were reportedly smuggled into Lebanon. The arrest was conducted by Lebanese General Security after their documents were flagged as fake.

Notably, Rifaat Assad, the former Syrian Vice President and father of Duraid, had flown out of Lebanon the day prior using his legitimate passport without being stopped.

Rifaat Assad’s Notorious Past

Rifaat Assad, brother of late Syrian President Hafez Assad, is widely remembered as the “Butcher of Hama” for his alleged role in the brutal 1982 Hama Massacre, where thousands were killed. Earlier this year, Swiss federal prosecutors indicted him on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder and torture.

Syrian Exodus Following Regime Collapse

The arrests come amid a surge of Syrians entering Lebanon illegally following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime earlier this month. Insurgent forces entered Damascus, triggering a mass exodus of Syrians into neighboring countries.

Lebanese officials disclosed that over 20 members of Syria’s notorious 4th Division, military intelligence, and other security personnel were also apprehended. Some were arrested for attempting to sell weapons after fleeing into Lebanon.

Interpol’s Involvement

Lebanon’s public prosecution office confirmed receiving an Interpol notice to arrest Jamil al-Hassan, the former director of Syrian intelligence under Assad. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the country would cooperate with the international request.

Implications for Lebanon and the Region

The arrests and rising Syrian refugee influx highlight Lebanon’s growing security challenges amidst the collapse of the Assad regime. Lebanon remains a critical hub for Syrian political and military figures fleeing prosecution or seeking asylum.

Also Read: Syria’s embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

Key Takeaways:

Rasha Khazem and her daughter Shams, relatives of Bashar Assad, were arrested for attempting to leave Lebanon with forged passports.

Rifaat Assad, infamous for his role in the Hama Massacre , left Lebanon a day earlier using his real passport.

, left Lebanon a day earlier using his real passport. Lebanon has intensified security measures, arresting several Syrian military and intelligence officers linked to the Assad regime.

Interpol’s notice to arrest Jamil al-Hassan signals heightened international efforts to prosecute former regime figures.

Stay updated on this developing story and the latest news on Middle East security, Interpol notices, and Syrian regime fallout.