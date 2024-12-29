Syria’s embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

Beirut: The Syrian Embassy in Lebanon has halted all consular services “until further notice,” following allegations of passport forgery involving relatives of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. The suspension was announced on the embassy’s official Facebook page but did not provide specific reasons for the decision.

Relatives of Bashar Assad Arrested for Forgery

Lebanese security officials revealed that two relatives of Bashar Assad—his cousin’s wife and daughter—were arrested at Beirut airport with allegedly forged Syrian passports. These documents are believed to have been issued at the Syrian Embassy. Meanwhile, Rifaat Assad, Bashar Assad’s uncle and a figure indicted in Switzerland for war crimes and crimes against humanity, managed to leave Lebanon with his genuine passport.

Lebanese Authorities Deport Former Syrian Officers

On the same day, Lebanese authorities deported 70 Syrians, including former officers in Assad’s army, to Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the deportees were handed over to the new Syrian authorities, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former insurgent group.

Three Lebanese judicial officials corroborated the deportation, underscoring a growing trend of regional governments establishing ties with Syria’s new leadership.

New Syrian Leadership and Rising Tensions

HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has attempted to reassure communities about the group’s intentions. Despite these efforts, sporadic clashes have erupted between HTS forces and pro-Assad groups. Security forces have launched raids targeting Assad-affiliated officials and established checkpoints in Alawite-dominated areas to search for weapons.

In northeastern Syria, tensions between Kurdish-led forces and Turkish-backed armed groups persist. Many Kurds view the new leadership in Damascus with concern, fearing it may strengthen Turkey’s influence in the region.

Ankara regards the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS, as aligned with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Syria with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, emphasizing the need for a political process that ensures human rights and inclusivity.

Kurdish Women’s Groups Demand Equal Rights

In Hasaka, hundreds of protesters, convened by Kurdish women’s organizations, called for gender equality in the new Syrian government. Demonstrators expressed fears that women’s rights might be sidelined under the new Islamist-leaning leadership.

“Women must be present in the new constitution for Syria,” said Rihan Loqo, spokeswoman for the Kongra Star women’s organization. “Women’s rights should not be ignored.”

Global Implications

As regional powers realign their relationships with Syria’s new rulers, the country’s future remains uncertain. Ongoing deportations, clashes, and calls for human rights reforms highlight the fragile state of Syria under its emerging leadership.

