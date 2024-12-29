Muslim World

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Nine, Including Women and Children: Reports

At least nine Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

Safiya Begum29 December 2024 - 13:35
Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Nine, Including Women and Children: Reports
Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Nine, Including Women and Children: Reports

Gaza: At least nine Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli aircraft launched a missile at the house on the outskirts of the Maghazi camp. Hussam Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, confirmed the fatalities and stated that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Israeli military has not issued a direct comment on the incident. However, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated earlier that operations were ongoing against “terrorist targets” in the Beit Hanoun area, citing prior intelligence regarding Hamas operatives and facilities in the region. The statement detailed that fighter jets and artillery fire were employed to target what were described as “terrorist gathering points and facilities.”

This latest airstrike comes amid Israel’s extensive military offensive in Gaza, initiated in response to the October 7 Hamas attack, which resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli fatalities and the abduction of around 250 individuals.

Also Read: Death toll from plane crash at South Korean airport rises to 120

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza has surged to 45,484, as per the enclave’s health authorities. Just days earlier, on December 25, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza reportedly claimed 22 lives, including casualties at a school sheltering displaced persons in northern Gaza City.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Civil Defence in Gaza, stated that seven bodies were recovered from the Al-Muhabban school site, with 25 others injured. Additional casualties were reported in Beit Hanoun and Jabalia as Israeli bombings targeted homes and groups of Palestinians.

Global Reactions and Humanitarian Crisis

GAZA 2 7 Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Nine, Including Women and Children: Reports

The ongoing violence has escalated calls for international intervention, as humanitarian agencies warn of severe crises in Gaza. The targeting of civilian shelters, schools, and hospitals has intensified scrutiny of military actions in the region.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.

Tags
Safiya Begum29 December 2024 - 13:35

Related Articles

Afghanistan won't tolerate any aggression, warns Kabul after Pakistani airstrikes that killed 46

Afghanistan won’t tolerate any aggression, warns Kabul after Pakistani airstrikes that killed 46

26 December 2024 - 16:15
Iran Approves Removal of WhatsApp, Google Play Ban

Iran Approves Removal of WhatsApp, Google Play Ban

25 December 2024 - 22:10
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, says IDF

Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, says IDF

24 December 2024 - 18:57
Israel says airstrike killed senior Hamas security official in Gaza school

Israel says airstrike killed senior Hamas security official in Gaza school

24 December 2024 - 18:20
Back to top button