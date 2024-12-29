Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Nine, Including Women and Children: Reports

Gaza: At least nine Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli aircraft launched a missile at the house on the outskirts of the Maghazi camp. Hussam Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, confirmed the fatalities and stated that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Israeli military has not issued a direct comment on the incident. However, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated earlier that operations were ongoing against “terrorist targets” in the Beit Hanoun area, citing prior intelligence regarding Hamas operatives and facilities in the region. The statement detailed that fighter jets and artillery fire were employed to target what were described as “terrorist gathering points and facilities.”

This latest airstrike comes amid Israel’s extensive military offensive in Gaza, initiated in response to the October 7 Hamas attack, which resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli fatalities and the abduction of around 250 individuals.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza has surged to 45,484, as per the enclave’s health authorities. Just days earlier, on December 25, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza reportedly claimed 22 lives, including casualties at a school sheltering displaced persons in northern Gaza City.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Civil Defence in Gaza, stated that seven bodies were recovered from the Al-Muhabban school site, with 25 others injured. Additional casualties were reported in Beit Hanoun and Jabalia as Israeli bombings targeted homes and groups of Palestinians.

Global Reactions and Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing violence has escalated calls for international intervention, as humanitarian agencies warn of severe crises in Gaza. The targeting of civilian shelters, schools, and hospitals has intensified scrutiny of military actions in the region.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.