‘It Takes Two to Tango,’ says Pakistan’s Foreign Minister on Relations with India

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has emphasized that normalizing relations with India requires mutual willingness and cooperation from both sides. Speaking to journalists at the Foreign Office on Thursday, Dar highlighted the diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government assumed office last year.

When asked about Pakistan’s relations with India, Dar underscored the importance of joint effort, stating: “It takes two to tango.” He stressed that for peaceful relations to flourish, both nations must engage and collaborate.

Pakistan to Rebuild Ties with Bangladesh

Dar also announced his plans to visit Bangladesh next month, emphasizing efforts to rebuild ties between the two countries following political shifts. He described Bangladesh as a “lost brother” and expressed his commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation with Dhaka.

During a recent meeting in Cairo, Dar received an invitation from Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Muhamad Yunus, who took charge after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2023 following a student-led protest. Dar’s visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Rejecting Claims of Pakistan’s Isolation

Dar rejected claims of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation, stating that when the current government took office, such perceptions were prevalent. However, he noted that by expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engaging more effectively with regional neighbors, this perception has been significantly changed.

Strengthening Relations with Afghanistan Amid Terrorism Concerns

On Afghanistan, Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Kabul but acknowledged that terrorism remains a major challenge. He revealed that planned visits to Kabul had been postponed due to terrorist attacks, and he criticized former intelligence chief Gen Faiz Hameed for engaging in talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has faced an increase in terrorist attacks and has urged the Afghan government to take action against militants operating on Afghan soil.

Appointment of Former Foreign Secretary as D-8 Secretary General

Dar also shared that former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has been appointed as the Secretary General of the D-8 Developing Eight Forum, based in Istanbul. Mahmood will serve a four-year term starting January 1, 2026.

Progress in Pakistan’s Nuclear Energy Sector

In his address, Dar highlighted the progress in Pakistan’s nuclear energy sector, announcing the launch of the Chashma 5 (C-5) nuclear power project, finalized with China in 2023. This follows the successful completion of the K2 and K3 nuclear projects, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Clarification on Gwadar Port Usage

Outgoing Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed rumors surrounding the military use of Gwadar port. “Gwadar port is for Pakistan’s development, built with the support of China,” she stated during her final briefing.

This comprehensive overview reveals Pakistan’s diplomatic priorities and developments in the region, emphasizing the need for mutual efforts to enhance relations with India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, while also addressing internal challenges and progress in key sectors.