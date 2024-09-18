Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: 26.72% Voter Turnout Recorded by 11 AM

Srinagar: The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is underway with a significant turnout. As of 11 AM today, the overall voter turnout has been recorded at 26.72%.

Polling is being conducted for 24 constituencies in this phase, with high enthusiasm reported across various areas. According to official figures, the highest voter turnout so far is in Indral, where 40.36% of voters have cast their ballots. In contrast, the lowest turnout has been observed in Tral, with only 17.50% participation.

These elections mark the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in over a decade. Polling began early this morning for the 24 constituencies, with over 2.3 million voters eligible to cast their votes and 219 candidates contesting.

To ensure a smooth and peaceful election process, extensive security measures and arrangements have been put in place by the authorities.