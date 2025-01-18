Javed Akhtar’s 80th Birthday: A Star-Studded Celebration

Mumbai: Legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on January 17, 2025. The milestone occasion was marked by a grand, star-studded gathering, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous celebrations.

Urmila Matondkar Shares Heartfelt Moments

Yesteryear actress Urmila Matondkar shared highlights from the celebration on her official Instagram account. In one photo, she posed with the birthday icon, while in others, she smiled alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Urmila also posted a video capturing industry icons like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Shankar Mahadevan singing “Happy Birthday” for Javed Akhtar.

In her heartfelt post, Urmila wrote:

“An absolute epic day that it was… with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration, and great camaraderie… Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all of us… ‘Jaadu’ in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly @jaduakhtar Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life.”

Javed Akhtar on His Best Gift

During a recent interaction, Javed Akhtar reflected on the best gift he has received in his lifetime. He shared that his greatest blessing is his children—filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar—and their success.

“I think the best one, and the one I am thankful about, is my children. They have done well in their lives. It becomes an emotionally and socially aesthetic situation if both your children go on to achieve so much. That’s the best gift I could have gotten,” he said.

A Day of Love, Music, and Camaraderie

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday surrounded by family and close friends at his Khandala farmhouse. The event was filled with warmth, laughter, and music, showcasing his enduring influence and the love he continues to receive from the industry.

Even after decades in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar remains a revered figure, celebrated for his iconic contributions as a screenwriter and lyricist.