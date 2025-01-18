Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in Mumbai’s Next Ranji Trophy Match

Mumbai: India Test captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed his participation in Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir. The match is set to take place at the MCA-BKC ground starting on January 23.

When asked about his participation during a press conference for the Champions Trophy and England ODI series squad announcement, Rohit responded, “Yes, I will.”

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Recalls Working on ‘Indian Police Force’: “I Enjoyed the Action”

Training Session Sparks Speculation

Earlier this week, Rohit joined Mumbai’s squad for a training session at Wankhede Stadium. This fueled speculation regarding his participation, especially following the BCCI’s recommendation for international players to play domestic cricket when available.

Rohit explained the challenges of balancing domestic and international cricket due to a packed calendar.

“If you go back and watch our calendar, there hasn’t been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on. You do get that time when you finish IPL, and if there’s nothing happening right after that,” Rohit said.

He noted that the domestic season coincides with India’s busy international schedule.

“From September to March, we play a lot of cricket as well. For guys not playing certain formats, they have the time to play domestic cricket. But since I started playing Test cricket regularly in 2019, there’s hardly been time,” he added.

Importance of Rest for International Players

Rohit emphasized the need for rest, particularly for players involved in all three formats.

“When you play so much international cricket, you need some time off to refresh, get your mind right, and prepare for the upcoming season,” he said.

Return to Ranji Trophy After Eight Years

Rohit’s last Ranji Trophy appearance was in November 2015. His decision to play comes amid scrutiny over his recent Test performances, particularly during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s Remarks

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar supported the idea of international players participating in domestic cricket but acknowledged the challenges for all-format players.

“I don’t think it’s a diktat. I think everyone should play when available. But for those playing all three formats, it’s difficult to find time,” Agarkar said.

He added, “You’ll probably find most guys playing this round of the Ranji Trophy. Those who are available and fit, obviously, you expect them to play.”