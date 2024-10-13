Hyderabad

JD Lakshminarayana inaugurates organic ice cream outlet of Iceberg in Hyderabad

Iceberg founder, Suhas B Shetty, was commended for his innovative approach and dedication to health-friendly, organic products.

Safiya Begum13 October 2024 - 16:35
JD Lakshminarayana inaugurates organic ice cream outlet of Iceberg in Hyderabad
JD Lakshminarayana inaugurates organic ice cream outlet of Iceberg in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: VV Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, a retired police officer turned politician, inaugurated Organic Creamery, Iceberg’s first company-owned outlet, in Kondapur, here on Dussehra.

Iceberg is India’s first organic ice cream brand.

Speaking at the event, JD Lakshminarayana praised Iceberg’s “green ice creams,” made with premium organic ingredients such as A2 milk, organic fruits, jaggery, and edible gum (gondh), which acts as a natural preservative, extending the ice cream’s shelf life to six months.

Iceberg founder, Suhas B Shetty, was commended for his innovative approach and dedication to health-friendly, organic products.

 Shetty’s solar-powered factories and employment generation efforts, directly impacting 100 people and indirectly benefiting 350 more, were also highlighted.

The store, launched with an investment of Rs 70 lakh, offers over 36 unique, “cold-free” flavors, including traditional Indian-inspired sundaes like Begum Ka Bazaar and Purana Pul Ke Miya Bhai.

Iceberg also offers classic flavours like vanilla and butterscotch, along with innovative options like charcoal and malai khurma, a statement said on Sunday.

Tags
Safiya Begum13 October 2024 - 16:35

Related Articles

Ex-DU prof Saibaba passes away in Hyderabad

Ex-DU prof Saibaba passes away in Hyderabad

13 October 2024 - 17:08
Hyderabad: Tension Erupts Near Temple After Meat Found at Masab Tank; CCTV Footage Reveals the Truth

Hyderabad: Tension Erupts Near Temple After Meat Found at Masab Tank; CCTV Footage Reveals the Truth

13 October 2024 - 17:01
Fatal Road Accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway: One Dead

Fatal Road Accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway: One Dead

13 October 2024 - 16:07
Neglect Threatens Public Garden’s Historic Status Among India’s Oldest Parks

Neglect Threatens Public Garden’s Historic Status Among India’s Oldest Parks

13 October 2024 - 14:15
Back to top button