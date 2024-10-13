JD Lakshminarayana inaugurates organic ice cream outlet of Iceberg in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: VV Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, a retired police officer turned politician, inaugurated Organic Creamery, Iceberg’s first company-owned outlet, in Kondapur, here on Dussehra.

Iceberg is India’s first organic ice cream brand.

Speaking at the event, JD Lakshminarayana praised Iceberg’s “green ice creams,” made with premium organic ingredients such as A2 milk, organic fruits, jaggery, and edible gum (gondh), which acts as a natural preservative, extending the ice cream’s shelf life to six months.

Iceberg founder, Suhas B Shetty, was commended for his innovative approach and dedication to health-friendly, organic products.

Shetty’s solar-powered factories and employment generation efforts, directly impacting 100 people and indirectly benefiting 350 more, were also highlighted.

The store, launched with an investment of Rs 70 lakh, offers over 36 unique, “cold-free” flavors, including traditional Indian-inspired sundaes like Begum Ka Bazaar and Purana Pul Ke Miya Bhai.

Iceberg also offers classic flavours like vanilla and butterscotch, along with innovative options like charcoal and malai khurma, a statement said on Sunday.