JEE Main April 2024: Exam Schedule and Important Details Released

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 (April) is gearing up for commencement, with paper 1 (BE/BTech) examinations scheduled from April 4 to April 9. These exams will be conducted in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Additionally, paper 2, designed for admissions to BArch and BPlanning programmes, is slated for April 12, spanning from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

In Telangana, JEE Main will be conducted in 10 cities including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal. Nationally, a significant count of 11.89 lakh students have registered for the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the examination, has already issued admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on April 4, 5, and 6. Admit cards for candidates assigned to other dates will be released in due course.

In the event of any difficulty encountered while downloading the admit cards or undertaking, candidates are urged to reach out to 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Students are advised to meticulously review the subject-specific instructions and other guidelines mentioned in the question paper and ensure strict adherence to them during the examination process.