Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 13% Voter Turnout Recorded in First Phase Voting

Ranchi: The first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 began on Wednesday, with 13.04% voter turnout recorded by 9 AM in 43 constituencies across 15 districts. The elections are being closely watched, with 683 candidates, including prominent political figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and former Member of Parliament Geeta Kora, vying for legislative seats.

Early Voting Trends: High Voter Engagement in Key Constituencies

Polling stations opened at 7 AM in the 43 constituencies and will continue until 5 PM, with special provisions for voters standing in queues at 4 PM to cast their ballots. According to officials, Simdega recorded the highest voter turnout at 15.09%, followed by Seraikela-Kharsawan at 14.62% and Ranchi at 12.06%. The turnout reflects the enthusiasm of voters in the first phase of the election, which is critical for shaping the political landscape of the state.

Jharkhand Governor and CM Hemant Soren Cast Their Votes

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at the ATI polling booth in Ranchi, urging all citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote with enthusiasm. In his address, Gangwar emphasized the significance of voting in this democratic exercise, saying, “Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm and remember to vote before refreshments!”

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is seeking re-election for a second term, also appealed to the voters for their support. On X (formerly Twitter), Soren said, “If you like our work, please support us. I promise to complete 10 years of work in the next 5 years so that no one can stop the progress we have made.”

Key Political Campaigns and Election Dynamics

The elections in Jharkhand have sparked intense political debates. The ruling JMM-led alliance, comprising JMM, Congress, and RJD, is focused on retaining power by promoting welfare schemes like the Maiyan Samman Yojna and emphasizing tribal rights and inclusive development. In contrast, the BJP has been pushing an aggressive Hindutva agenda, targeting alleged corruption within the current government while accusing the ruling dispensation of being lax on issues of infiltration.

BJP and INDIA Bloc Campaigns Heat Up

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have held numerous rallies across the state, focusing on issues such as corruption and national security. In these rallies, BJP leaders criticized the JMM-led coalition, claiming that the state’s progress has been hindered by corruption.



On the other hand, INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, have rallied behind welfare programs that benefit tribal communities and have accused the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T to target opposition leaders.

A total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, with 683 candidates in the fray. Of these candidates, 609 are men, 73 are women, and one candidate is from the third gender. The election includes 17 general seats, 20 scheduled tribe seats, and 6 reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

To ensure fair and inclusive voting, 1,152 polling stations will be run entirely by women, and 24 booths will be manned by handicapped personnel, making this one of the most inclusive election processes in recent years. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that all necessary preparations had been made, including the seizure of illegal material worth Rs 208.78 crore as part of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. A total of 58 cases have been registered for violations, with the majority in Garhwa district.

Key Races to Watch in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The first phase of voting has seen intense competition in several constituencies, with some key matchups to watch:

Champai Soren , contesting from the Seraikela constituency on a BJP ticket , faces a tough challenge from JMM’s Ganesh Mahli .



, contesting from the constituency on a , faces a tough challenge from . Geeta Kora , former Chief Minister Madhu Koda’s wife , is running for the BJP in Jagannathpur against Congress’ Sona Ram Sinku .



, former Chief Minister , is running for the BJP in against . In Lohardaga , Congress veteran Rameshwar Oraon is battling AJSU’s Shanti Bhagat .



, is battling . Saryu Roy of the JD(U) is contesting against Congress’ Banna Gupta in Jamshedpur (West).

Second Phase and Election Results

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections will take place on November 20, while vote counting will be conducted on November 23. In the previous 2019 elections, the contest was close, with the JMM securing 30 seats, while the BJP won 25 seats. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured a comfortable majority with 47 seats, and the current composition of the Jharkhand Assembly stands at 74 seats, with the JMM-led ruling coalition comprising 26 seats from JMM, 17 seats from Congress, and 1 seat from RJD.

Conclusion

As the first phase of voting progresses, the stakes are high for the ruling JMM-led coalition and the opposition BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. With high voter engagement and intense political rhetoric, this election will be crucial in determining the future of tribal welfare, natural resource protection, and inclusive governance in the state. Voters are urged to cast their ballots thoughtfully, as the political landscape of Jharkhand continues to evolve amidst heated debates and campaigns.