Congress Leaders Urge Voters to Choose Inclusive Government in Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi urge voters in Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 to choose an inclusive government focused on social justice, tribal welfare, and protecting natural resources. Vote for unity, democracy, and good governance.

New Delhi: As voting began for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, and bypolls across 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 states, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on voters to participate in the democratic process thoughtfully, emphasizing the need for an inclusive government that promotes unity rather than division.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s Appeal to Voters in Jharkhand

Mallikarjun Kharge, in his message on X (formerly Twitter), urged the electorate in Jharkhand to cast their votes for social justice, inclusive development, and good governance. He emphasized the importance of forming a government that ensures the participation of all citizens while staying clear of forces that divide, mislead, and polarize the community.

Kharge said, “Before pressing the button on the EVM, think about forming a government that involves everyone and ensures the participation of all, not one that divides, misleads, and polarizes. This is the only way we can protect the values of the Constitution.”



Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Begins for 43 Seats in Phase 1

He further reiterated the need to protect the tribal civilization, the land, water, and forests (jal, jungle, zameen), which are integral to Jharkhand’s heritage. Kharge called on voters to make a conscious decision to keep divisive forces away from the state.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Message on Voter Participation

In a similar message, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached out to the voters of Jharkhand, particularly urging first-time voters to actively participate in the elections. She wrote in Hindi on X, “My dear brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, today is the day to use the rights given to you by the Constitution and elect a welfare government for yourself.”

She emphasized the importance of voting for the respect of tribals and the self-respect of Jharkhand, while also highlighting the need to protect the state’s water, forests, and land. Her call was for voters to actively take part in this great festival of democracy, urging them to vote in large numbers and support the INDIA alliance for a prosperous and united future.

The Importance of Voting for Democracy and Inclusive Development

Both Congress leaders underlined the importance of strengthening democracy through active participation in the election process. Kharge specifically highlighted the responsibility of voters to form a government that reflects the true essence of inclusive development and democratic values. He stated, “The future of Jharkhand should be based on values of equality, justice, and unity for all. This is not a time to give in to forces that sow division and mistrust.”

Kharge’s remarks resonate with the ongoing battle between political ideologies in Jharkhand, where the Congress party seeks to promote policies that safeguard tribal rights and ensure the sustainable development of the state. His call for social justice aligns with Congress’ promises of equitable growth, whereas the BJP-led government in the state has been accused of prioritizing development that excludes certain marginalized communities.

Congress’s Focus on Tribal Welfare and Protection of Resources

In his post, Kharge also addressed the core issues that the voters of Jharkhand are passionate about: the protection of tribal rights, and safeguarding the state’s natural resources, particularly its forests, water, and land. These issues are central to Jharkhand’s political discourse, as the state is home to a significant tribal population that depends heavily on these resources for their livelihoods.

Congress has long been an advocate for tribal welfare, and Kharge’s remarks underscore the party’s commitment to ensuring the preservation of tribal culture and the sustainable use of Jharkhand’s natural wealth. As the election progresses, these concerns are expected to play a key role in shaping voter sentiment.

A Call to First-Time Voters

Both Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi made special appeals to first-time voters in Jharkhand. Kharge encouraged them to make an informed and thoughtful decision while voting, emphasizing that their vote holds the power to influence the future of the state. Priyanka Gandhi, too, acknowledged the significance of first-time voters, reminding them of their constitutional rights and their role in electing a government that serves their welfare.

Final Thoughts on Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

As Jharkhand heads to the polls, the calls from Congress leaders reflect a broader ideological battle playing out across the state. With the Congress aiming to form a government that unites the people and ensures inclusive governance, and the BJP pushing a different agenda centered on issues such as national security and development, voters have a crucial decision to make. The outcome of this election will have lasting implications for the future of the state, particularly for its tribal communities and natural resources.

Key Points to Remember:

Congress urges voters to elect a government based on social justice, inclusive development, and unity.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi stress the importance of protecting Jharkhand’s tribal heritage and natural resources .

and . Voters are encouraged to think about the future of the state and cast their votes thoughtfully.

First-time voters are urged to use their rights responsibly and actively participate in the democratic process.

As the polls unfold, it will be interesting to see how these appeals shape the final outcomes in Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024.