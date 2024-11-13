Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Begins for 43 Seats in Phase 1

Voting begins for 43 seats in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. A total of 1.37 crore voters across 15 districts are set to decide the fate of 683 candidates, including key leaders from BJP, JMM, and Congress. Stay updated on polling, party campaigns, and results.

Ranchi: The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections kicked off early Wednesday as polling began for 43 assembly seats across 15 districts. A total of 683 candidates, including prominent leaders like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, are in the fray.

Key Details of the Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1:

Voting Hours: Polling started at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM across most constituencies, with 950 booths closing by 4 PM. Voters already in line by 4 PM will still be able to cast their vote.



Voters & Polling Stations: Around 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in this phase. For their convenience, 15,344 polling stations have been set up, including 1,152 managed solely by women and 24 by differently abled staff.



Around 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in this phase. For their convenience, 15,344 polling stations have been set up, including 1,152 managed solely by women and 24 by differently abled staff. Reserved Seats: Out of the 43 seats, 17 are general, 20 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 6 for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Parties, Campaigns, and Major Leaders:

The political landscape of Jharkhand is currently divided between the JMM-led coalition and the BJP. The JMM alliance, campaigning with the Maiyan Samman Yojna and other welfare schemes, aims to retain power. BJP, on the other hand, has emphasized Hindutva, anti-corruption, and concerns over infiltration as central issues.



Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda, have rallied across the state, highlighting alleged corruption within the ruling alliance. The INDIA bloc, represented by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is focusing on welfare schemes and accusing the BJP of weaponizing central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department against opposition leaders.

Focus Constituencies in Phase 1:

Seraikela: Former CM Champai Soren (BJP) faces JMM’s Ganesh Mahli.



Jagannathpur: BJP's Geeta Kora, spouse of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, contests against Congress' Sona Ram Sinku.



Lohardaga: Congress stalwart Rameshwar Oraon challenges AJSU's Shanti Bhagat.



Congress stalwart Rameshwar Oraon challenges AJSU’s Shanti Bhagat. Jamshedpur (West): JD (U) candidate Saryu Roy competes against Congress’ Banna Gupta.

Law and Order, Model Code of Conduct Compliance:

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed all preparations are in place for smooth voting, with personnel stationed and mock polls conducted at 5:30 AM. Since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced, authorities have seized over Rs 208.78 crore worth of illegal items and cash. Additionally, 58 code violation cases have been filed, with Garhwa district accounting for the most incidents.

Upcoming Phases and Results:

The second phase of Jharkhand’s elections will take place on November 20, with final vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the 2019 elections, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority, taking 47 out of 81 seats. Currently, the JMM-led coalition holds a majority in the 74-member assembly with support from the Congress and RJD.

Jharkhand Election 2024 – Key Highlights:

Phase 1 voting across 43 seats with 1.37 crore eligible voters.



BJP promotes 'Roti, Beti, Maati' agenda, while INDIA bloc highlights tribal representation.



agenda, while INDIA bloc highlights . 15,344 polling stations established, with enhanced security and inclusive staff.

For more on Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 and the latest updates, stay tuned as we bring live coverage of each phase, political developments, and results on November 23.