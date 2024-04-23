Middle East

Jordan sends aid convoy to Gaza

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The convoy, consisting of 51 trucks loaded with food and other relief supplies, is part of the efforts by Jordan to help alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza and a way to show support and solidarity for the Palestinians, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Monday.

The armed forces pledged continued efforts to send humanitarian and medical aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave, either by air through Egypt’s Al-Arish airport and airdrop operations or by land through aid convoys, Xinhua news agency reported.

