“We’re Told to Complain to Revanth Reddy!” — Jubilee Hills Women Confront Minister Vivek Over Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: Women in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency expressed their anger toward Minister Vivek Venkataswamy over the non-receipt of government welfare schemes. The incident occurred while the minister was campaigning in the Shaikpet division, accompanied by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Local women stopped the caravan and openly voiced their dissatisfaction. They stated that the welfare schemes announced by the government are not reaching them. Moreover, when they approach local leaders with complaints, they are simply told, “Go and complain to Revanth Reddy.”

The women questioned who the public should turn to if elected representatives and ministers are unwilling to address their concerns. They demanded a fair distribution of schemes and urged political leaders to take public grievances seriously.

The sudden protest briefly disrupted the election campaign, though the minister and mayor attempted to calm the situation through dialogue.

This incident highlights growing public frustration, particularly among women, regarding the on-ground implementation of welfare schemes. It also shows that their voices are beginning to reach those in power more directly.