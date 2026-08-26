Telangana

Hyderabad–Eluru Bus Crashes into Container Lorry in Suryapet; 6 Killed, 20 Injured

At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru collided with a container lorry in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi26 August 2026 - 11:18
Hyderabad–Eluru Bus Crashes into Container Lorry in Suryapet; 6 Killed, 20 Injured
Hyderabad–Eluru Bus Crashes into Container Lorry in Suryapet; 6 Killed, 20 Injured

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Suryapet: At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru collided with a container lorry in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday.

The accident reportedly occurred when the passenger bus crashed into the container lorry, leaving several passengers trapped inside the vehicle. The impact caused serious damage to the bus and triggered a major rescue operation.

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of those who died were sent for post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be established. Police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ascertain whether factors such as overspeeding, poor visibility or driver negligence played a role.

The accident caused traffic disruption in the area as rescue and clearance operations continued. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured passengers are awaited.

Authorities have urged motorists and passenger vehicle operators to exercise caution and follow road-safety guidelines to prevent such tragic accidents.

Follow for more deatails: Munsif daily.com

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi26 August 2026 - 11:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button