Hyderabad–Eluru Bus Crashes into Container Lorry in Suryapet; 6 Killed, 20 Injured

Suryapet: At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru collided with a container lorry in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday.

The accident reportedly occurred when the passenger bus crashed into the container lorry, leaving several passengers trapped inside the vehicle. The impact caused serious damage to the bus and triggered a major rescue operation.

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of those who died were sent for post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be established. Police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ascertain whether factors such as overspeeding, poor visibility or driver negligence played a role.

The accident caused traffic disruption in the area as rescue and clearance operations continued. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured passengers are awaited.

Authorities have urged motorists and passenger vehicle operators to exercise caution and follow road-safety guidelines to prevent such tragic accidents.

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