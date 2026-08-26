Telangana Plans Direct FASTag Deduction for Unpaid Traffic Fines; New System Being Considered

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new system under which unpaid traffic fines could be deducted directly from a vehicle owner’s FASTag account.

The proposed system is aimed at improving the collection of traffic penalties and ensuring that motorists pay fines within the stipulated period. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is working on plans to integrate the FASTag system with traffic-fine collection mechanisms.

Under the proposed process, if a motorist violates traffic rules and fails to clear the penalty within the specified time, the authorities could potentially recover the amount directly from the FASTag account linked to the vehicle.

The government is also considering implementing the system on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other major roads within Hyderabad city limits. The integration could enable authorities to use existing electronic toll infrastructure and FASTag technology for more efficient enforcement and recovery of pending fines.

The move is expected to strengthen traffic-rule enforcement while reducing the number of unpaid challans. It could also encourage motorists to clear penalties on time and maintain compliance with traffic regulations.

However, the proposed mechanism is still under consideration, and further details regarding its implementation, eligibility, recovery process and timelines are expected to be announced by the authorities.

If implemented, Telangana would use FASTag infrastructure for a purpose beyond toll collection, potentially making it an additional tool for traffic enforcement and fine recovery.