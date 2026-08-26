Toxic Movie Review: Yash’s Toxic Blends Action Drama, Love and Massive Action into A Layered Saga

Director – Geetu Mohandas, Cast – Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Duration – 3h14m, Rating – 4.5

It isn’t an Amar Chitra Katha, but truly a fairy tale for grown-ups — not just in the visual spectacle it promises, but in the layered and complex human emotions that drive its story.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups doesn’t fit neatly into one genre. At its heart, it is a Action drama, but the film expands beyond that, weaving together action, love, family, and layered storytelling into a world where every character has a story of their own. Geetu Mohandas brings all these elements together with a distinct visual and narrative style.

Yash takes on a dual role as Raya and his son Ticket, bringing contrasting energies to the film. While Raya anchors the gangster world, Ticket adds another emotional layer to the story.

The film takes its time building its world, allowing its characters and motivations to unfold naturally. Nayanthara’s Ganga and Kiara Advani’s Nadia add emotional depth, with Kiara bringing warmth and vulnerability to her part. Huma Qureshi’s Elizabeth brings a strong presence to the narrative, holding her own within the film’s layered world. Rukmini Vasanth, meanwhile, emerges as a surprise package as Mellisa, bringing an understated yet impactful performance. Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca, Akshay Oberoi’s Tony, Darrell D’Silva’s Salvador and Sudev Nair’s Karmadi each bring their own arc to the story, making Toxic feel like a larger, layered narrative.

The first half has a distinctly massy flavour while keeping the storytelling layered. Geetu Mohandas allows the drama, relationships and gangster elements to simmer before building towards a massive interval block. It is the kind of interval that makes you sit up and wonder what comes next — leaving you wanting more.

But it is the second half that takes Toxic to another level.

The action becomes bigger, more intense, and far more ferocious. What begins as a gangster drama gradually transforms into something much more primal and explosive. The scale is massive, but it is the sheer intensity of the sequences that really stands out. There is a rawness to the world Geetu creates, and the film fully embraces that energy.

At the same time, Toxic never loses its emotional core. Love, family, loyalty, and desire remain woven into the larger gangster narrative, giving the action a personal stake. The relationships between Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia add an emotional layer to what could otherwise have been a straight-up action-driven story.

And just when you think you have figured out where the story is headed, Toxic keeps you guessing. The climax takes an unpredictable turn, adding another layer to the narrative and leaving you with plenty to take away once the film ends. It is a finale that stays with you, rather than simply being about the spectacle of the moment.

Yash anchors the film with a commanding screen presence, shifting between quieter emotional moments and larger-than-life action with ease. His dual performance gives the film another layer, particularly as the differences between Raya and Ticket begin to emerge.

Geetu Mohandas clearly has a larger canvas in mind with Toxic. The storytelling is layered, the characters are given their own arcs, and the film constantly reveals new pieces of its world. It doesn’t always spell everything out, instead trusting the audience to stay with it and connect the dots.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP deserve credit for backing a film that aims big and delivers a memorable theatrical experience, and with Yash leading the charge and Geetu Mohandas weaving together gangster drama, love, layered storytelling, and massive action, Toxic emerges as a massy, primal, and ambitious cinematic experience that is now playing in theatres worldwide.