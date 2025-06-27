Junior Doctors Across Telangana to Launch Indefinite Strike from June 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), which represents junior doctors from all 34 government medical colleges in the state, has announced an indefinite statewide strike starting June 30, citing unmet demands and prolonged negligence by the State government.

Strike Notice Served to Director of Medical Education

On Friday, TJUDA members formally served a strike notice to the Director of Medical Education (DME). They stated that their concerns have been repeatedly raised since November 2024 but have gone unaddressed by authorities despite several follow-ups.

Stipend Delays Spark Statewide Protest

At the heart of the protest is the consistent delay in stipend payments for Postgraduate students (PGs), House Surgeons, and Senior Residents. The stipends have been pending for the last three months, severely affecting the financial stability of junior doctors.

The association has demanded the establishment of a ‘green channel’ mechanism to ensure stipends are paid regularly by the 10th of every month without bureaucratic delays.

Government Order Yet to Be Implemented

The State government had issued GO Ms No. 59, which promised a hike in stipends effective January 2025. However, TJUDA claims the order has not been implemented, and the arrears from January onward remain unpaid.

Additional Demands: Infrastructure and Faculty Recruitment

In addition to stipend issues, junior doctors are calling on the government to:

Improve infrastructure at government medical colleges

at government medical colleges Publish a recruitment calendar for faculty positions

for faculty positions Resolve stipend irregularities in private medical colleges as well

Healthcare Services Likely to Be Affected

With the strike looming, medical services in government hospitals across Telangana are likely to be significantly impacted, especially in teaching hospitals that rely heavily on the presence of junior doctors.

TJUDA has urged the government to act swiftly and resolve the issues before June 30 to avoid a healthcare crisis in the state.