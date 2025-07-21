Justice Ashutosh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: Justice Ashutosh Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Kumar at a programme here.

Justice Kumar has previously served as a judge at the Patna High Court and the Delhi High Court.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

“Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. My best wishes for his tenure,” Sarma later posted on X.