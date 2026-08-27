Kakinada Gym Trainer Killed by Friend Over Alleged Extramarital Affair

Kakinada: A 30-year-old gym trainer was allegedly murdered by his friend following a dispute over an alleged extramarital relationship in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Kodamati Satish Reddy, who worked as a gym trainer in Ramakrishnaravupeta. Satish had reportedly married a year ago, and his wife, Jaya Shri, is currently pregnant.

According to preliminary information, Satish Reddy was friends with a man identified as Sai Kiran. Police suspect that Satish allegedly developed a relationship with Sai Kiran’s girlfriend, which reportedly became the source of repeated disputes between the two men.

After allegedly learning about the relationship, Jaya Shri reportedly informed Sai Kiran about the matter. This is said to have led to frequent arguments between Sai Kiran and Satish Reddy.

The dispute reportedly escalated again on Wednesday night at around 2 a.m., when Sai Kiran and some of his friends allegedly confronted Satish Reddy.

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During the confrontation, Sai Kiran reportedly attacked Satish on the head with a wooden piece. When the wood broke, he allegedly used the sharp edge of the broken piece to attack Satish’s neck.

Satish Reddy sustained severe injuries and reportedly died at the scene.

Police registered a case in connection with the murder and launched a search for Sai Kiran and the other accused, who are currently absconding. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the killing.