Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Bureaucrats to Focus on Welfare, Crime Prevention, and Regional Development

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday emphasized the need for bureaucrats and civil servants to ensure that the state’s welfare schemes effectively reach all eligible citizens, while also addressing issues of crime, drug abuse, and regional disparities.

Speaking at a New Year gathering of senior IAS and IPS officers at the Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah urged officials to strengthen the state’s economic capabilities, address social inequalities, and eliminate regional imbalances.

He highlighted the importance of the five guarantees introduced by the state government, aimed at ensuring equality and improving the purchasing power of the people. These initiatives, he stressed, directly transfer funds to the citizens, bypassing middlemen.

Ensuring Welfare Scheme Accessibility

The Chief Minister underlined that it is now the responsibility of bureaucrats to ensure that these benefits reach the people effectively. He remarked, “We have implemented five guarantees to ensure equality and strengthen purchasing power. It is now your responsibility to make sure that the benefits reach the people.”

Focus on Youth, Drug Abuse Prevention, and Crime Control

CM Siddaramaiah also called upon IPS officers to focus on the well-being of the youth, emphasizing that they are the future of society. He urged them to take measures to prevent drug abuse among the youth, stating, “The youth are the future of our society and our greatest asset. IPS officers must take up the challenge of ensuring their future is not jeopardized.”

In addition, the CM addressed the role of technology and scientific advancements in building a better future while ensuring they are not used to fuel criminal activities.

Addressing Regional Imbalances and Social Inequality

Highlighting the need for regional development, CM Siddaramaiah stressed that the Kalyana Karnataka region has received Rs 35,000 crore for development. He also mentioned the formation of a committee led by economist Govind Rao to assess whether regional imbalances identified in the Nanjundappa Committee Report have been addressed.

The Chief Minister urged officials to work towards eliminating regional imbalances and pledged that the government is taking these issues seriously. He also pointed out that while there have been claims of insufficient development funds, these allegations were false. The CM accused the previous government of financial mismanagement, including leaving behind unpaid bills of Rs 39,000 crore.

Ongoing Welfare Initiatives and Opposition Allegations

Under the current government, several welfare schemes are being implemented, such as:

Free travel for women

Free electricity up to 200 units

Rs 2,000 allowance for women heads of families

10 kilos of rice per family for BPL cardholders

Scholarships for fresh graduates and diploma holders

However, the opposition has raised concerns that the Rs 2,000 allowance is not reaching beneficiaries, and that the Congress government has failed to provide 10 kilos of rice to eligible families.

