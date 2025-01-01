4 Dead, 8 Injured in Bengaluru Road Accidents During New Year Celebrations

Bengaluru: Tragic Road accidents marred New Year celebrations in Karnataka, claiming four lives and leaving eight injured in separate incidents near Bengaluru. Police have launched investigations into the causes of these accidents.

Magadi Road Accident: Innova Overturns, 2 Dead, 6 Injured

A late-night drive turned fatal near Janata Colony on Tavarekere Road, close to Magadi, on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Around 3 a.m., an Innova car carrying a group of friends overturned, killing Manju (31) and Kiran (30) on the spot. The group was returning to Bengaluru after celebrating the New Year over coffee.

Six other passengers, all friends of the deceased, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities from Magadi police station are investigating the cause of the crash, which remains undetermined.

Kanakapura Crash: Car Hits Parked Canter, 2 Killed

In another incident near Sathanur bus stop in Kanakapura taluk, two men returning from a New Year party met a tragic end. Their car collided with a stationary canter, killing Niranjan (41) and Vishwanath (43) instantly.

Two other passengers in the vehicle suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The Sathanur police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

Hassan New Year Party Turns Violent: Man Stabbed by Lover

In a separate incident in Hassan city, a violent confrontation during a New Year celebration left a 25-year-old man critically injured. Manukumar was stabbed by Bhavani, his lover, outside a hotel after he ignored her calls.

Following a heated argument, Bhavani attacked him with a knife, leaving him in critical condition. Manukumar is currently in the ICU of a district hospital. K.R. Puram police have registered a case and are probing the incident.

Road Safety Concerns Amid Festivities

The series of accidents and violence highlight road safety and public safety concerns during festive celebrations. Karnataka authorities urge citizens to exercise caution and avoid late-night driving under fatigue or intoxication.