Karnataka BJP MLC C.T. Ravi Alleges Police Inaction on Derogatory Remark Complaint

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has raised concerns over the police’s failure to file an FIR in connection with a complaint he lodged on December 19, 2024, regarding police highhandedness in the ongoing derogatory remark controversy involving Congress Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

In a statement made at the BJP party headquarters in Bengaluru, Ravi expressed frustration that his complaint had not been registered despite submitting it nearly two weeks ago. “I filed a complaint on the night of December 19, but it has not been registered yet, and no FIR has been filed,” Ravi said. He further alleged that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, who are investigating the remark row, were unaware of his complaint and seemed to be targeting him with notices.

Ravi also claimed that when he approached top police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), they had no knowledge of his complaint. He criticized the handling of the case, saying, “There is one law for Congress leaders and another for everyone else.”

BJP Leader Criticizes Karnataka Government’s Handling of the Case

Ravi emphasized that the police had not followed proper procedures and called for action against them. He also stated that Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had publicly expressed his helplessness in addressing the matter. Ravi added that he refrained from lodging a complaint with the Home Minister, out of respect for his public statements.

Ravi reiterated his stance on the derogatory remark issue, asserting that it should be seen in the context of the special authority granted to the Speaker and Chairman of the State Legislature under Article 194 of the Constitution. He also referred to the threats he had received, naming individuals in a letter to the Governor, but stated that it was up to the government to take action.

Derogatory Remark Row and Political Fallout

The controversy began in December 2024 when Ravi allegedly called Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, a “drug addict”. In retaliation, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar called Ravi a “murderer”, to which Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar. The exchange led to his arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar, though he was later released following a High Court directive.

The case has since been handed over to the CID for further investigation. Despite the controversy, Karnataka Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti dismissed the case as a closed chapter, asserting that police interference was unwarranted.

Ravi Criticizes Congress Government’s Governance and Corruption

Ravi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, alleging widespread corruption and price hikes in essential commodities. He pointed to issues such as increased prices of electricity, milk, and alcohol, and claimed that the state government had imposed a “Congress tax” on people seeking plan approvals.

The BJP leader also highlighted the rising suicides among honest government officers under the current regime, citing recent cases of government employees in Yadgir, Shivamogga, and Belagavi taking their own lives.

Ravi further criticized ministers such as Priyank Kharge, Laxmi Hebbalkar, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, accusing them of acting in a manner that allowed for “separate republics” to exist within the state. He urged for the consistent application of the law and Constitution across Karnataka in 2025.

Minister Hebbalkar Challenges Ravi to Prove His Alleged Remarks

In the ongoing controversy, Minister Hebbalkar has challenged Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the renowned pilgrimage site in Dharmasthala regarding his alleged use of derogatory language against her in the Legislative Council.