Man Arrested for Forcing Woman to Consume Alcohol During New Year Celebration in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to drink alcohol at a pub in Bengaluru during New Year celebrations, the police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a popular pub located in the Bellandur area. The woman, a resident of Odisha, had attended the party with her boyfriend when the accused approached her and offered her liquor. When the woman refused, the man reportedly became aggressive, engaging in indecent behavior and arguing with her.

Second Incident of Inappropriate Behavior at Bengaluru Pub

The altercation caught the attention of the pub staff, who rushed to the scene. However, by the time they arrived, the accused had fled the location. The woman later filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a case under charges of sexual harassment and indecent behavior. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate the suspect.

In a separate incident, the Marathahalli police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown man for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at a pub in Kadubeesanahalli during the New Year festivities. The victim, who had gone to the pub to celebrate, raised an alarm when the accused touched her inappropriately.

The woman confronted the pub staff about the lack of security for women in the venue, and the incident escalated in the confusion that followed. Like the previous case, the accused managed to escape before the staff could intervene. Afterward, the woman lodged a formal complaint with the Marathahalli Police. Authorities have seized the pub’s Digital Video Recorder (DVR) to track the suspect and are continuing their investigation.

Bengaluru Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police reported a significant number of drink and drive violations over the New Year celebrations. Between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday, the traffic police registered 513 drink-and-drive cases, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of traffic safety regulations during such events.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safety and accountability during public celebrations, with authorities pledging to take stronger actions to protect women and ensure public security during such events.