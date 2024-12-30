Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun’s Arrest: “Law Is Equal for All”

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader, Pawan Kalyan, addressed the tragic incident during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son.

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the incident, but Pawan Kalyan emphasized that “law is equal for all.”

Incident Overview

The stampede, which occurred on December 4, led to the booking of Allu Arjun, his team, and the theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Following his arrest on December 13, Allu Arjun was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days but was granted interim bail the same day by the Telangana High Court.

Pawan Kalyan’s Take

In an informal discussion with reporters, Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on the situation:

On Police Actions: He defended the police, stating, “Police act keeping public safety and security in mind. They cannot be blamed for enforcing the law.”

Theatre Responsibility: He criticized the theatre staff for not informing Allu Arjun about the situation beforehand. "They should have notified him upon his arrival and escorted him out to prevent the unfortunate event," he added.

Lack of Humane Approach: Pawan Kalyan suggested that someone from Allu Arjun's side should have immediately reached out to the victim's family. "Expressing regret and offering support would have helped ease the tension," he noted.

Family Connections and Cinema Culture

Allu Arjun, who is Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, is the son of producer Allu Arvind and the brother-in-law of megastar Chiranjeevi, adding a personal dimension to the tragedy. Reflecting on past practices, Pawan Kalyan said, “Even Chiranjeevi used to attend movie screenings with fans, but he often wore a mask to avoid creating disturbances.”

Praise for CM Revanth Reddy

Pawan Kalyan defended Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, describing him as a leader who supports the film industry. He highlighted the Chief Minister’s cooperation in permitting benefit shows and increasing ticket prices for blockbuster films like ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Salaar.’

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the need for responsibility and sensitivity during such events. “Cinema is teamwork; it’s unfair to blame Allu Arjun alone. Public anger escalated because no one immediately consoled the victim’s family. A humane approach was missing,” he said.

This tragedy has sparked discussions about safety measures at large public events and the importance of accountability.