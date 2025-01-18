Karnataka Deputy CM Slams ED Findings, Calls Allegations Against Siddaramaiah’s Family a Political Conspiracy

Belagavi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation findings, which indicated illegal allotments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He called it a political conspiracy aimed at targeting the Chief Minister and his family.

Shivakumar Responds to ED Investigation

Addressing the media in Belagavi, when asked about the ED’s revelations regarding alleged irregularities in the MUDA case, Shivakumar stated, “A case is a long process of investigation. It is the court’s responsibility to decide whether any irregularities occurred, not ours. I have observed the ED investigation, but I will not comment further on this matter.”

He further added, “A political conspiracy is being carried out against the Chief Minister and his family. Neither the Chief Minister nor his wife has been involved in any irregularities. Let’s leave this matter and focus on the issues of the state.”

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, also weighed in on the matter, stating, “The action is happening as per the law. Let the investigation happen, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar are saying the same thing. Neither are we trying to scuttle or interfere in the investigation.”

Kharge clarified that the investigation concerns the entire MUDA proceedings and not just the 14 sites allegedly connected to CM Siddaramaiah. “Let everything that happened over a decade ago be investigated,” he added.

Shivakumar Previews Gandhi Statue Inauguration

D.K. Shivakumar also provided updates on the upcoming inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Belagavi, marking the centenary of the ‘Father of the Nation’ taking over as Chairman of the AICC.

“All-party legislators, along with freedom fighters, will be invited to the Gandhi statue inauguration event at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. The responsibility for this has been entrusted to the District Commissioners,” he said.



Shivakumar inspected the venue near the Gandhi statue and confirmed that the event will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The unveiling ceremony will be graced by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The event will also include participation from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairperson of the Legislative Council, and all-party legislators. After the event, a group photo of the legislators will be taken, followed by a luncheon hosted by the Chief Minister for the guests and invitees. Prominent families, including the family of Gangadhar Deshpande, have also been invited.