Karnataka team heads to Kurnool to trace Bengaluru passengers in AP bus tragedy; CM condoles with victims’ kin

Bengaluru: A team from Karnataka has left for Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to gather information about passengers from Bengaluru following the tragic bus accident in which 11 passengers were feared burnt alive in the early hours of Thursday, stated Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy. The bus that was registered in Odisha was travelling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad when the tragedy struck.

Speaking to the media, Minister Reddy said, “I have spoken to the officers and gathered information that the bus had an All India permit, which allows it to operate anywhere in the country. I have directed officers from Bagepalli, the nearest town to Kurnool, to rush to the spot and collect details about passengers from our state.” “They do not have a fixed route. The law permits such buses to operate without paying taxes to a particular state.

Earlier, buses did not have emergency doors. After a similar tragedy, I ensured that double emergency doors were installed in all RTC and private buses — more than 50,000 in total,” Minister Reddy said. “The bus is registered in Odisha, and its fitness certificate was also obtained there. Our officers are collecting more details,” he added. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacting to the tragedy stated, “Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district.

Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident. “My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured.” Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K Shivakumar condoned, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic bus fire near Kurnool on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand with all those affected and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, “The news of the tragic fire accident near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, involving a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, is deeply saddening. “May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon. I urge the Karnataka government to extend all necessary assistance to the local administration.” The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, “It is shocking to learn that a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after colliding with a bike near Kurnool, resulting in the death of many passengers.”

“There is a possibility that several of the passengers were Kannadigas and residents of Bengaluru. I urge the Chief Minister to send a special team from the state government to assist the local administration in identifying the deceased and ensuring proper treatment for the injured, as well as to announce compensation for the families of the victims,” he said.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “It is deeply saddening to learn about the tragic fire accident near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, where 11 passengers died after a private bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with an accident. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

“As there is a possibility that some of the victims may be from Karnataka, I urge the state government to immediately coordinate with the local administration to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and extend necessary compensation to the families of the deceased.”