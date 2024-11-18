Karnataka Tragedy: Three Young Women Drown in Swimming Pool at Vazco Resort

KarnatakaCrime & Accidents

Karnataka: A day of fun turned tragic as three young women lost their lives after drowning in a swimming pool at Vazco Resort on Sunday. The victims, identified as Keerthana (21), Nishita (21), and Parvathi (20), hailed from Mysuru.

Incident Details:

  • The trio entered the swimming pool for recreation.
  • Unaware of the pool’s depth, they struggled to reach the deck.
  • Despite repeated attempts, they couldn’t resurface, leading to their untimely demise.

Tragic Loss:

This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of pool safety and the need for trained supervision, especially for those who do not know swimming.

Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure preventive measures at such venues.

