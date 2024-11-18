KarnatakaCrime & Accidents
Karnataka Tragedy: Three Young Women Drown in Swimming Pool at Vazco Resort
A day of fun turned tragic as three young women lost their lives after drowning in a swimming pool at Vazco Resort on Sunday. The victims, identified as Keerthana (21), Nishita (21), and Parvathi (20), hailed from Mysuru.
Karnataka: A day of fun turned tragic as three young women lost their lives after drowning in a swimming pool at Vazco Resort on Sunday. The victims, identified as Keerthana (21), Nishita (21), and Parvathi (20), hailed from Mysuru.
Table of Contents
Incident Details:
- The trio entered the swimming pool for recreation.
- Unaware of the pool’s depth, they struggled to reach the deck.
- Despite repeated attempts, they couldn’t resurface, leading to their untimely demise.
Tragic Loss:
This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of pool safety and the need for trained supervision, especially for those who do not know swimming.
Also Read: Will challenge bail granted to actor Darshan in fan murder case in SC: Bengaluru Police Commissioner
Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure preventive measures at such venues.