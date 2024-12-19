Kashmir Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies: Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night

Srinagar: The biting cold in Kashmir has intensified as Srinagar witnessed its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature plunging to -6.0°C. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next few days.

South Kashmir Leads in Low Temperatures

The southern districts of Kashmir recorded the lowest temperatures across the valley:

Shopian was the coldest at -10.2°C , making it the coldest spot in the valley.

was the coldest at , making it the coldest spot in the valley. Anantnag followed closely with a minimum temperature of -9.0°C.

Temperature Highlights Across Kashmir

Srinagar: Minimum temperature at -6.0°C , marking the season’s coldest night.

Minimum temperature at , marking the season’s coldest night. Pahalgam: Recorded -6.8°C , slightly lower than the previous night’s -5.8°C .

Recorded , slightly lower than the previous night’s . Sonamarg: The temperature dropped to -7.1°C .

The temperature dropped to . Kupwara: Experienced -6.2°C , colder than the previous night’s -4.4°C .

Experienced , colder than the previous night’s . Qazigund: Known as the “Gateway of Kashmir,” Qazigund recorded -7.0°C, down from -5.0°C.

Temperatures in Southern Districts

Kulgam: Minimum temperature at -6.6°C .

Minimum temperature at . Pulwama: Recorded a freezing -8.4°C.

Northern and Central Kashmir

Baramulla: Minimum temperature at -5.7°C .

Minimum temperature at . Bandipora: Registered -6.5°C .

Registered . Budgam: Recorded -6.9°C .

Recorded . Ganderbal: Experienced -6.1°C.

Ladakh Freezes

Leh: The minimum temperature dropped to -11.2°C .

The minimum temperature dropped to . Kargil: Recorded an even lower -13.5°C, making it one of the coldest regions in the Union Territory.

Weather Forecast for Kashmir

According to the Meteorological Department:

The weather is expected to remain dry from December 17 to 20 .

. Light snowfall is likely in higher regions during the evening of December 21 to the morning of December 22 .

. From December 23 to 26, dry weather conditions are anticipated.

Travel Advisory for Tourists and Locals

The department has issued an advisory for tourists and travelers:

Follow the traffic advisories issued by the administration, especially on key passes and high-altitude roads.

issued by the administration, especially on key passes and high-altitude roads. Be cautious of icy roads and sub-zero conditions in many areas.

This cold wave is a stark reminder of the harsh winters that grip Kashmir every year, with temperatures dipping well below freezing across the valley. Travelers and residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this chilling season.