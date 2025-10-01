Kavitha Accuses Congress of Insincerity on 42% BC Reservations

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti chief and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha today alleged that the Congress government is not sincere about implementing 42% reservations for backward classes (BCs).

Addressing newsmen at the Jagruti office here, Kavitha questioned the delay in holding local body elections despite the BC Bill being approved. She clarified that she has no link with BRS but urged the party to act seriously on the issue. She also slammed BJP MP Eatala Rajender, accusing him of misleading courts with comments on elections, and demanded that he apologize to BCs.

On cultural issues, Kavitha said Bathukamma celebrations drew participation from ‘Chintamadaka to London’ under Jagruti’s banner, crediting former CM KCR for promoting Telangana identity. She criticized the Revanth Reddy government for altering the Telangana Thalli statue design and said the current reservation allocations for local polls were confusing. Releasing caste census data would bring clarity, she added.