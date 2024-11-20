KCR’s Name Mentioned More Than Congress Leaders in Revanth Reddy’s Anniversary Speech

Hyderabad: It was supposed to be a celebration of one year of the Congress government being in power. But guess whose name was chanted more than that of even Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Yes. “KCR”.Revanth Reddy’s nearly 45-minute speech was full of K Chandrashekhar Rao, showing that even after one year of being in power, he still remained obsessed with criticising and abusing the former Chief Minister.

Speaking at the Vijayotsavalu organised by the Congress government, the Chief Minister’s speech was once again dotted with derogatory comments on Chandrashekhar Rao. More than speaking of what his government had done in one year, Revanth Reddy’s repeated attempts were to show the former Chief Minister in poor light.

Alleging that Chandrashekhar Rao neglected welfare of women, the Chief Minister accused the latter of opening ‘belt shops’ across the State to make people addicted to liquor consumption. Boxer Nikhat Zareen and Shooter Isha Singh were brand ambassadors for sports but the former Chief Minister had become the brand ambassador for drunkards, he alleged.

Interestingly, Revanth Reddy’s criticism of the revenue raked in from liquor came even when his own government was targeting a revenue of Rs.45,000 crore through sale of liquor. That is not all. The Revanth Reddy government has also been issuing memos were being issued to Excise officials who fail to achieve their targets.

Earlier, after accusing Chandrashekhar Rao of deceiving farmers by promising to waive crop loans upto Rs.1 lakh, Revanth Reddy said his government had waived off loans of up to Rs.2 lakh before August 15 by spending Rs.18,000 crore.

Admitting that many farmers were yet to have their loans waived, he claimed that the delay was due to “technical glitches” and interestingly, put the entire onus on the farmer. “Rectify the glitches in your accounts, I promise that all the loans will be waived at the earliest,” he said.

Hon’ble CM A.Revanth Reddy participates in Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu at Arts College in Hanumakonda https://t.co/LKLqE2Lyrp — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 19, 2024

Stating that the Congress government was planning to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad, he said the BRS was hatching conspiracies and creating hurdles in development. In his usual style, the Chief Minister again threatened that all those who try to hinder development works would be jailed.

Coming down heavily on union Minister G Kishan Reddy as well, the Chief Minister said he had lost respect for Kishan Reddy. “He should pack bags and head to Gujarat and continue Modi’s gulamgiri there,” he said.