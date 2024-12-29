Kejriwal’s Election Game Plan: Welfare Schemes or Ponzi Tactics? A Deep Dive into Delhi’s Political Landscape

New Delhi: In a truly unprecedented turn of events, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has long been known for his unconventional political tactics, now faces an unusual situation where government officials have labeled his own welfare schemes as “fraud.”

This has raised serious concerns among the public and opposition parties, prompting a closer examination of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election strategy ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal: A Political Strategist with Unconventional Moves

Arvind Kejriwal has never been one to follow the traditional political script. From sleeping on the streets in 2014 as part of his anti-corruption campaign to dramatically parking himself on the Lieutenant Governor’s sofa in 2018, the AAP leader has repeatedly used dramatic and often controversial tactics to capture the public’s attention. His political career, marked by multiple terms as Chief Minister of Delhi, has been anything but conventional. Kejriwal’s rise to power has been fueled by his ability to stir public sentiment and create narratives that resonate with the common man.

The Delhi Chief Minister has also had his share of challenges. His tenure witnessed numerous protests, both in support of and against his policies. Despite these, Kejriwal successfully secured three terms as Delhi’s CM, and his AAP managed to win a majority in the Delhi Assembly thrice — from 2013 to 2014, 2015 to 2020, and once again in 2020.

However, with the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, Kejriwal’s political strategies seem to be entering a new phase. His recent attempts to woo the electorate are raising questions about the nature and legitimacy of his promises, especially following his party’s loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Aftermath of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Kejriwal’s ‘Victim Card’ Rejected

Kejriwal’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign was marked by his attempt to turn his arrest over alleged corruption into a political cause. He portrayed himself as a victim of political vendettas, framing his arrest over the Delhi government’s controversial liquor policy as an unjustified attack on his leadership. However, this “victimhood” narrative failed to resonate with the electorate, and the AAP candidates were rejected across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. This loss forced Kejriwal to recalibrate his approach for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal’s strategy shifted from the narrative of victimhood to offering substantial welfare schemes to the voters. In the run-up to the 2025 elections, he promised significant financial relief through schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, hoping to rekindle the faith of the people. However, the announcement of these schemes has led to confusion and controversy.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana: Unapproved Schemes or Political Ploys?

In December 2024, Kejriwal unveiled two ambitious schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana promised Rs 1,000 per month for all women above the age of 18, with an increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP retained power. The Sanjeevani Yojana, on the other hand, aimed to provide free medical services to older adults, with AAP volunteers going door-to-door to register beneficiaries.

While these promises appeared to be a part of Kejriwal’s attempt to win over voters, things took a dramatic turn when senior Delhi government officers publicly disowned the schemes. On December 23, public notices were released by two key departments — the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and the Health and Family Welfare Department — explicitly stating that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana had not been approved by the Delhi government.

The notices warned citizens against sharing personal information with anyone claiming to represent these schemes, calling them “non-existent” and cautioning the public about potential fraud. The public backlash and the official disavowal of the schemes raised red flags about the legitimacy of Kejriwal’s promises and whether they were merely a tactic to gain electoral favor.

Also Read | Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter Rolls Ahead of Elections

The Alleged Ponzi Scheme Allegations

The controversy surrounding the unapproved welfare schemes has sparked comparisons to a Ponzi scheme, where early participants are promised returns that can only be paid using the contributions of later entrants. In this case, critics argue that Kejriwal’s promises to deliver financial benefits and services in exchange for electoral support resemble the classic hallmarks of a Ponzi-like strategy, aiming to secure votes and political legitimacy rather than actual governance.

The resemblance to a Ponzi scheme is further amplified by the fact that Kejriwal’s promises come without the necessary approvals or backing from the Delhi government. With government departments openly disowning the schemes, there are growing concerns that these promises could turn out to be empty, leaving citizens vulnerable to exploitation.

Kejriwal’s Political Survival and His Focus on Welfare Promises

The stakes are high for Kejriwal and the AAP as they approach the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. After the debacle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal needs a decisive win in the upcoming state elections to cement his political future and political legacy. The success of similar schemes, such as the Ladli Behna Yojana in Maharashtra, has likely influenced Kejriwal’s decision to roll out such welfare schemes, as he aims to secure the support of women and marginalized communities.

The central question now remains: Are these welfare schemes a genuine attempt to improve the lives of Delhi’s citizens, or are they nothing more than political ploys designed to win votes ahead of the 2025 elections? While Kejriwal’s promises are certainly populist, the lack of government sanction and the controversy surrounding their legitimacy raises doubts about their real intentions.

A Calculated Gamble or a Desperate Bid?

Arvind Kejriwal’s political career has been marked by dramatic shifts in strategy, and his latest move of promising welfare schemes is no exception. Whether these schemes are truly aimed at benefiting the public or are merely a political gamble remains to be seen. With the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections just around the corner, Kejriwal’s ability to turn these promises into tangible results will determine his political future.

As the AAP prepares for the crucial electoral battle, the public’s trust in the legitimacy of Kejriwal’s welfare schemes will be tested. Will Delhi’s voters buy into the promises, or will they see through the potential political game behind these unapproved schemes? Only time will tell if this is a genuine attempt at welfare or just another chapter in Kejriwal’s unconventional political playbook.